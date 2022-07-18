Advertisement

Marquette parish holds its annual picnic

Saint Peter Cathedral parish meeting at Tourist Park
By Cameron Chinn
Published: Jul. 17, 2022 at 9:43 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette parish came together Sunday afternoon for its annual picnic.

Saint Peter’s Cathedral put on the picnic at Tourist Park, thanks to organizations like the Knights of Columbus. Lunch and activities were available to visitors throughout the afternoon.

Even the Ampe family who manages trips for “Aid in Ukraine” was at the event.

“We love living in Marquette and we love our parish community and how much people support us and offer to come alongside us and partner with us in both raising our sons and then providing support to people suffering right now,” Tiffany Ampe said.

The Pastor of the church, Mons. Michael Steber, says this event is all about community.

“Well, it’s just a nice and relaxing time and a wonderful time of the year. We’re grateful for the good the Lord provided today; we’ve only had a couple rain outs over many years,” Steber said.

The next event for the church is the monthly “Ignite” event.

