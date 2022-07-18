Marquette museum hosts Lake Superior Day

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Lake Superor Day brought together various vendors to learn about the ecology and importance of the lake.

The event was hosted by the Marquette Maritime Museum. Kids could also participate in small activities to learn more.

The Director of the museum, Hilary Billman said she excitement was in the air throughout the event.

“Everybody is always excited when they come by here, there’s a booth right next to me where they have some live sea lampreys so you can touch a live sea lamprey and learn all about sea lampreys as an invasive species, but we’ve got quite a few children’s activities, it’s really fun for families,” Billman said.

Billman said the next major event for the museum will be the Michigan Lighthouse Festival in August.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.