Marquette man arrested for indecent exposure

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - An 80-year-old Marquette man is accused of exposing his genitals to several juveniles in south Marquette on Sunday.

According to the Marquette Police Department, officers were called at 4:15 p.m. Sunday to the 100 block of Genessee St. to investigate an indecent exposure complaint.

Through investigation, officers learned the suspect, 80-year-old William Donald Harris of Marquette, had reportedly exposed his genitals to several juveniles in the area.

Harris was arrested on the scene and taken to the Marquette County Jail. He faces a felony and a misdemeanor charge for indecent exposure.

Harris remains in the Marquette County Jail. An arraignment date and bond have yet to be set, police say.

