Advertisement

Maritime Museum hosts “Children Art Workshop”

Maritime Museum has partnered with Liberty Children’s Art Project
Marquette Maritime Museum has partnered with Liberty Children's Art Project to present two...
Marquette Maritime Museum has partnered with Liberty Children's Art Project to present two children's History workshops at the Maritime Museum.(WLUC)
By Jack Caron
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 5:41 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette’s Maritime Museum is hosting an educational children’s art workshop this summer.

The Maritime Museum has partnered with Liberty Children’s Art Project to provide an educational art workshop where children learn about U.P. culture and Lake Superior. Maritime Museum Director Hilary Billman explains the importance of understanding Lake Superior’s history.

“The reason we’re here is because of that lake. The reason we’re here is so they could get that iron ore out of Marquette,” said Billman. “So it’s just really important for kids to understand where they are from and where they live and why it’s important.”

The workshop is completely free, and all art supplies are included. Children are directed to draw and sculpt things inspired by local U.P. culture. Located on Lakeshore Boulevard Maritime Museum sets up outdoor tents located on the shoreline of the lake.

Workshops are for ages 8-14 and pre-registration is required. The next workshop, “Lake Superior/Upper Peninsula Treasure Map Mixed Media with Clay Creations,” is planned for Aug. 8 and registration is still open.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Exotic Pet Surrender Event was held in Florence, Wis. on July 16, 2022.
47 animals turned in at exotic pet surrender event in Florence
Police lights graphic
Suspect in protective custody after assault, barricading himself from Iron Mountain police
Handcuffs
Marquette man arrested for indecent exposure
The Viking Octantis is pictured here transiting the Welland Canal, a key section of the St....
Following cancellations, Viking Octantis cruise ship to dock in Portage Canal
The Laurium man was arrested for operating while intoxicated.
Laurium man arrested after stealing golf cart

Latest News

The students come from all across the world anywhere from Germany to Taiwan.
Gwinn High School looks for families to host international stories
The club holds lessons for ages 8 to 18.
Marquette Yacht Club hosts youth sailing lessons
Upper Peninsula Animal Welfare Shelter has received over $3,000 in a grant from the Grey Muzzle...
UPAWS receives Grey Muzzle grant
Intersection of Lakeshore Blvd. and Washington Street in Marquette
Marquette police clearing up crosswalk confusion for pedestrians and motorists