Maritime Museum hosts “Children Art Workshop”

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette’s Maritime Museum is hosting an educational children’s art workshop this summer.

The Maritime Museum has partnered with Liberty Children’s Art Project to provide an educational art workshop where children learn about U.P. culture and Lake Superior. Maritime Museum Director Hilary Billman explains the importance of understanding Lake Superior’s history.

“The reason we’re here is because of that lake. The reason we’re here is so they could get that iron ore out of Marquette,” said Billman. “So it’s just really important for kids to understand where they are from and where they live and why it’s important.”

The workshop is completely free, and all art supplies are included. Children are directed to draw and sculpt things inspired by local U.P. culture. Located on Lakeshore Boulevard Maritime Museum sets up outdoor tents located on the shoreline of the lake.

Workshops are for ages 8-14 and pre-registration is required. The next workshop, “Lake Superior/Upper Peninsula Treasure Map Mixed Media with Clay Creations,” is planned for Aug. 8 and registration is still open.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.