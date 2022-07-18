Mackinac County Sheriff’s Office investigation leads to arrest in 25-year-old cold case

MACKINAC COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - The chance of solving a 25-year-old investigation is extremely slim, but not impossible.

Investigators in Mackinac County made a breakthrough last week in a case that has been unsolved since the turn of the century.

“A life was taken for no reason and the way it was done just makes it that much more heinous,” Mackinac County Sheriff Ed Wilk said of the ‘Baby Garnet’ case.

Residents of Mackinac County gave this name to the unsolved murder case after law enforcement was called to the scene 25 years ago. Former Mackinac County Prosecutor and Current Probate Judge Clayton Graham added that the crime sent shockwaves through the county. The county has a population that is just shy of 11,000 residents.

“In small communities, it does not take long for everybody to learn about what is going on,” Graham said. “In some ways, it is one of the great things about living in a small community. Especially in the Upper Peninsula because everybody kind of rallied around the case and wanted to do what they could to help.”

Despite community support, limited DNA forensic evidence technology limited law enforcement’s resources to solve the case. Graham noted that law enforcement could only do so much at the time.

“In this case, the technology did not exist that exists today,” Graham emphasized. “It was more of a boots-on-the-ground type situation.”

Wilk recalled officers interviewing registered campers and some living nearby. He remembers trying to pick up any lead they could.

“As they did that, gathered their evidence and sent it to the crime lab there was nothing that really gave us any further direction,” Wilk said. “Eventually, the case went cold.”

Wilk said he moved back to Mackinac County from Lower Michigan in 2010 to accept a job with the Mackinac County Sheriff’s Office. While not promoted to Sheriff until 2020, Wilk did serve as Undersheriff beneath Scott Strait. It was after moving back to Mackinac County that Wilk remembered probing into the Baby Garnet case once again.

“I had heard of the case so I started looking through the notes and stuff,” Wilk said. “I thought to myself in 2010, 13 years later, that it is a very solvable case. So I started dabbling a little bit amongst our regular duties, I asked a few questions, poked around and stuff. Anything that I was given had either already been found to be a dead end or nothing came of it.”

In 2017, the Mackinac County Sheriff’s office officially reopened the case with help from Michigan State Police detectives. Wilk said modern DNA forensic science technology allowed the FBI to analyze a baby bone from the original crime scene.

“Once we had the DNA profile that was a huge advancement,” Wilk emphasized. “That is where the genealogy comes as far as a family tree because we had some names and stuff like that of people in the area. We were eventually able to find relatives of Baby Garnet and that obviously narrowed the scope.”

Former Prosecutor Graham said the new information in the Baby Garnet case has brought some closure after many years of uncertainty.

“Some cases are more memorable than others and there are some cases that kind of stick with you,” Graham said. “You think about some of them from time to time and some of them keep you up at night. This one is obviously one of those and it is certainly nice to have an answer and at least some form of closure.”

Now in his new role as Mackinac County Probate Judge, Graham noted that he will still be following the case closely.

“I am kind of looking forward to seeing what happens,” Graham said.

Sheriff Wilk added that the new DNA evidence points toward the mother of baby garnet as a prime suspect. The suspect was arrested in Wyoming last week. The 58-year-old woman is currently awaiting extradition back to Michigan before any case against her can start.

An extradition hearing is scheduled for Thursday, July 21.

