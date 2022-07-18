L&M Fleet Supply to open shop in Escanaba, Marquette is next

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - L&M Fleet Supply of Grand Rapids, MN said its proud to announce its 12th retail store location in Escanaba, MI.

Located at the former Shopko site, the 90,000-square-foot store is expected to open in spring 2023. This location marks the first expansion of L&M Supply into Michigan with future plans for another store to open in Marquette in 2024.

“This new location in Escanaba offers an exciting opportunity to revitalize a large retail space that will provide the community with a wide array of products as well as future career opportunities,” said Shawn Matteson, L&M Fleet Supply co-owner.

In order to accommodate its business model, L&M Supply will remodel the former Shopko building starting this fall.

With this expansion to the Escanaba market – L&M Supply plans to hire approximately 80 people to work on its store management, sales floor, cashier and warehouse teams. It will also look to fill various store support roles, specifically sales and small engine repair jobs.

Hiring will begin mid-summer for management roles, followed by department leaders and specialty roles in early fall, sales floor team in late fall and cashier in early January.

Future job opportunities will be posted at www.landmsupply.com/employment.

Privately owned and operated by third-generation owners – L&M Fleet Supply was founded in 1959 in a 40-by-60-foot building in Grand Rapids, MN. It has since grown to include eight stores in Northern Minnesota and three in Northern Wisconsin.

L&M says it proudly offers 14 major departments including Outdoor Power Equipment Sales & Service, Fishing & Marine, Hunting & Firearms, Work wear & Fashion Clothing and Footwear, Automotive, Farm & Pet, Home Improvement and much more.

