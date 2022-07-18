Laurium Man Arrested after Stealing Golf Cart
The golf cart was stolen from the Hancock City Campground and later found in Calumet Township
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 4:10 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
HOUGHTON COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - A Laurium man is in the Houghton County Jail this morning after stealing a golf cart and driving drunk.
According to the Houghton County Sheriff’s Office, the Hancock City Police received a report about a stolen golf cart from the Hancock City Campground on Saturday.
A tip then came in that a golf cart was on M-26 in Tamarack City.
Deputies found the cart off of Trail 17 near US-41 in Calumet Township. A man was arrested at the scene for driving drunk, and possession of stolen property.
Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.