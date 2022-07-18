Laurium Man Arrested after Stealing Golf Cart

HOUGHTON COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - A Laurium man is in the Houghton County Jail this morning after stealing a golf cart and driving drunk.

According to the Houghton County Sheriff’s Office, the Hancock City Police received a report about a stolen golf cart from the Hancock City Campground on Saturday.

A tip then came in that a golf cart was on M-26 in Tamarack City.

Deputies found the cart off of Trail 17 near US-41 in Calumet Township. A man was arrested at the scene for driving drunk, and possession of stolen property.

