Advertisement

Laurium Man Arrested after Stealing Golf Cart

The golf cart was stolen from the Hancock City Campground and later found in Calumet Township
The Laurium man was arrested for operating while intoxicated.
The Laurium man was arrested for operating while intoxicated.
By TV6 News Team
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 4:10 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUGHTON COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - A Laurium man is in the Houghton County Jail this morning after stealing a golf cart and driving drunk.

According to the Houghton County Sheriff’s Office, the Hancock City Police received a report about a stolen golf cart from the Hancock City Campground on Saturday.

A tip then came in that a golf cart was on M-26 in Tamarack City.

Deputies found the cart off of Trail 17 near US-41 in Calumet Township. A man was arrested at the scene for driving drunk, and possession of stolen property.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights graphic
Suspect in protective custody after assault, barricading himself from Iron Mountain police
The Viking Octantis is pictured here transiting the Welland Canal, a key section of the St....
Following cancellations, Viking Octantis cruise ship to dock in Portage Canal
An Exotic Pet Surrender Event was held in Florence, Wis. on July 16, 2022.
47 animals turned in at exotic pet surrender event in Florence
Some people leave town to get to nature, but this mural brings natural elements into town.
Murals pop up in Marquette, draw community attention
3 arrested after Hancock SUV theft

Latest News

Vendors come out for Lake Superior Day
Marquette museum hosts Lake Superior Day
Saint Peter Cathedral parish meeting at Tourist Park
Marquette parish holds its annual picnic
Families at the Christmas in July event at Barrel and Beam.
Christmas in July at Barrel and Beam
They host a car show every Tuesday, but the fourth annual classic car show had live music,...
Baraga Drive-In hosts classic car show