Keweenaw Wild Bird R.E.C. urges not to cut trees during bird mating season

The organization has also acquired a newer and larger incubator thanks to the help of supporters
The Keweenaw Wild Bird R.E.C. asks to not cut down dead trees during mating season in the UP, as birds and their hatchlings often use them for nests.(WLUC)
By Colin Jackson
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 7:17 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) -The Keweenaw Wild Bird R.E.C. has purchased a new incubator for the safe birth of new hatchlings. This was made possible thanks to the donations of citizens who support the R.E.C.

The R.E.C. would also like to remind people about the risks of cutting down dead trees in the summer and says you may be knocking nesting birds out of their homes.

“If you can possibly wait until the busy breeding season for our migratory birds is over,” said Keweenaw Wild Bird R.E.C. Member Michelle Anderson. “That would be really, really great for our feathered friends.”

The R.E.C. is currently caring for a number of northern flicker woodpeckers who were affected by such incidents. Birds such as these nest in openings and cavities in trees, so be sure to think twice.

