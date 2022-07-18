Keweenaw Wild Bird R.E.C. urges not to cut trees during bird mating season

HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) -The Keweenaw Wild Bird R.E.C. has purchased a new incubator for the safe birth of new hatchlings. This was made possible thanks to the donations of citizens who support the R.E.C.

The R.E.C. would also like to remind people about the risks of cutting down dead trees in the summer and says you may be knocking nesting birds out of their homes.

“If you can possibly wait until the busy breeding season for our migratory birds is over,” said Keweenaw Wild Bird R.E.C. Member Michelle Anderson. “That would be really, really great for our feathered friends.”

The R.E.C. is currently caring for a number of northern flicker woodpeckers who were affected by such incidents. Birds such as these nest in openings and cavities in trees, so be sure to think twice.

