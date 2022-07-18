Investigation for missing Florence woman continues six years later

DICKINSON COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - On the sixth anniversary of a Florence, Wisconsin woman’s disappearance, the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office said it is still investigating her case, now as a homicide.

Six years ago Monday, Nancy Renkas went missing after being picked up at Super One Foods in Iron Mountain. The Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office said there is no evidence Renkas went missing voluntarily.

Rather, the investigation has shown that she went missing in peril and investigators now classify her case as a no-body homicide.

TV6 reported in August 2020 that Renkas was last seen getting into sister-in-law Louise Wender’s white SUV in the Super One parking lot only July 18, 2016. Renkas’ vehicle was located a few days later in the Super One lot after she was reported missing.

Dickinson County Detective Lt. Derek Dixon testified in 2020 that Renkas was last seen alive on video with Wender, who responded to the allegations in a statement to TV6 days later, saying she was innocent. Wender was named a suspect in court, but was not charged.

TV6 reached out to the Detective Dixon Monday to see if any new suspects have been identified, but has not yet heard back.

The Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office said new information is regularly obtained. Anyone who may have information about the case is encouraged to contact the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office at 906-774-6262 or their local law enforcement agency.

The Sheriff’s Office said her family has not forgotten her, and neither has law enforcement.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.