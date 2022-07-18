Gwinn High School looks for families to host international stories

GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - Gwinn High School and the International Cultural Exchange Services are looking for families to host international students for the 2022 school year.

If your family may be a good fit, you can choose to host a student for a full academic year, a semester, or 4 to 8 weeks as a welcome family.

The students come from all across the world, anywhere from Germany to Taiwan.

“It’s just really awesome to gain a son or daughter who is a part of your family for life,” International Cultural Exchange Services Regional Administrator Lauren Scherr said. “I know so many families whose students from a couple of years ago come back to visit or they’ve gone to visit that student.”

To learn more about hosting an international student at your home visit their website.

