Advertisement

Gwinn High School looks for families to host international stories

The students come from all across the world anywhere from Germany to Taiwan.
The students come from all across the world anywhere from Germany to Taiwan.(wluc)
By Justin Van't Hof
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - Gwinn High School and the International Cultural Exchange Services are looking for families to host international students for the 2022 school year.

If your family may be a good fit, you can choose to host a student for a full academic year, a semester, or 4 to 8 weeks as a welcome family.

The students come from all across the world, anywhere from Germany to Taiwan.

“It’s just really awesome to gain a son or daughter who is a part of your family for life,” International Cultural Exchange Services Regional Administrator Lauren Scherr said. “I know so many families whose students from a couple of years ago come back to visit or they’ve gone to visit that student.”

To learn more about hosting an international student at your home visit their website.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Exotic Pet Surrender Event was held in Florence, Wis. on July 16, 2022.
47 animals turned in at exotic pet surrender event in Florence
Police lights graphic
Suspect in protective custody after assault, barricading himself from Iron Mountain police
Handcuffs
Marquette man arrested for indecent exposure
The Viking Octantis is pictured here transiting the Welland Canal, a key section of the St....
Following cancellations, Viking Octantis cruise ship to dock in Portage Canal
The Laurium man was arrested for operating while intoxicated.
Laurium man arrested after stealing golf cart

Latest News

Marquette Maritime Museum has partnered with Liberty Children's Art Project to present two...
Maritime Museum hosts “Children Art Workshop”
The club holds lessons for ages 8 to 18.
Marquette Yacht Club hosts youth sailing lessons
Upper Peninsula Animal Welfare Shelter has received over $3,000 in a grant from the Grey Muzzle...
UPAWS receives Grey Muzzle grant
Intersection of Lakeshore Blvd. and Washington Street in Marquette
Marquette police clearing up crosswalk confusion for pedestrians and motorists