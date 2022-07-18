Gov. Whitmer declares state of emergency for Marquette County following May flooding

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer declared a state of emergency Monday for Marquette County to address the impacts of thunderstorms and flash flooding that caused widespread damage in May.

On May 12, heavy rain led to flash flooding in Marquette County. The rain and flooding damaged roads in the county and the City of Ishpeming. On May 24, Marquette County declared a local state of emergency due to the extent of the damage.

The declaration of a local state of emergency activates local emergency response and recovery plans. By requesting a governor’s declaration, the county has determined local resources are insufficient to address the situation and state assistance is required to protect the health, safety and property to lessen or avert the threat of a crisis.

“As Marquette County continues to deal with the effects of severe flooding from this spring, we are doing all we can to assist them in their recovery,” said Governor Whitmer. “This declaration ensures Marquette County will have access to additional resources needed to maintain the health and safety of the community. Michiganders face challenges together, and we will ensure that Marquette is back stronger than ever.”

Declaring a state of emergency makes available all state resources in cooperation with local response and recovery efforts in the area.

The declaration authorizes the Michigan State Police, Emergency Management and Homeland Security Division (MSP/EMHSD) to coordinate state efforts above and beyond what MSP/EMHSD has already been doing in conjunction with local agencies.

