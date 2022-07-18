Eagle Scout project honors Dickinson County Chippewa Indian Chief

RANDVILLE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Dickinson County Eagle Scout candidate is celebrating the completion of his service project.

For his Eagle Scout project, Michael Floriano chose to build a patio at the memorial for Thomas King, the last Chief of the Badwater Band of Chippewa Indians. King died in 1910.

All the equipment and manual labor were donated. The project broke ground in early spring. Floriano included several symbols important to the Chippewa tribe.

“We figured out that the Aspen tree, and we have one on both sides, is a very special tree to the Chippewa tribe. We also included the medicine wheel, which is important to the tribe. We have four colors, and white points north,” Floriano said.

The park is now open for people to enjoy. It’s located in Randville off M-95 across from the tavern. Floriano will complete his Eagle Scout application with a board review in August.

