Dickinson County country club teaches kids to play golf

A young golfer lines up a put during a game of tic-tac-toe
By Clint McLeod
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 7:17 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - A Dickinson County country club looks to introduce golf to children at a young age.

Golf is a tedious sport, one wrong putt can send your score into disarray. Instructors at Pine Grove Country Club teach children how to play while remaining patient.

“Patience is something that is practiced. Being a good golfer takes a lot of practice and so does patience,” said Jean Constantini, Golf Instructor.

104 children aged three to 14 signed up for camp this year. The program started with only 70 sign-ups four years ago.

“More families are joining the club. Golf is a great family game to play... there are not a lot of programs that start them at age three and four,” said Kalynn Dolby, PGA Assistant Golf Professional. “The fact that we start them so young gives all kids a chance to be in the program.”

Children play games like tic-tac-toe and mini-golf to keep lessons fun. Young golfers like Drake Koller want to get better to play with his family. He says his favorite part about golf is putting.

“It’s because I am good at putting,” Koller.

On Monday, campers got a special lesson from a groundskeeper.

“He is going to teach them how to change a cup on our putting green and how to keep the holes nice,” Dolby said. “That is why they get changed every few days out here.”

Dolby hopes the children continue to practice skills learned during camp.

“Golf is a fun, social game,” Dolby explained. “They can come play with their families; they can play it the rest of the summer. It’s just a great game to learn.”

The camp meets every Monday. There is one week left for normal instruction. Then on July 30 all campers will compete in a scramble.

