Christmas in July at Barrel and Beam

Families at the Christmas in July event at Barrel and Beam.
Families at the Christmas in July event at Barrel and Beam.(WLUC News)
By Grace Blair
Published: Jul. 17, 2022 at 8:29 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Christmas was in the air at Barrel and Beam on Sunday.

The business partnered with Doozers and Hot Plate to give families and indoor, interactive event.

“One of the reasons we want to do this event is we’re a kid friendly space. So, having an event that’s open for kids and the parents to be able to enjoy themselves too is really important to us,” said Alexandria Palzewicz, events and taproom manager at Barrel and Beam.

Kids could decorate cookies and pottery and the bar was open for adults.

“With our placement at the farmer’s market, we see a lot of families, a lot of kids. We have an almost two-year-old now so it kind of makes us in tune to family-friendly events and it’s just something that’s fun,” said Claire Morgan-Heredia, co-owner of Doozers.

Barrel and beam is thankful to Doozers for reaching out and spear-heading the event.

