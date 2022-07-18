Catch “Nunsense” at the Lake Superior Boathouse Theatre
The musical premiers July 19 in Marquette
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 11:33 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Lake Superior Theatre summer season is in full swing.
“Nunsense” hits the Boathouse Theatre stage Tuesday, July 19.
This is director Denise Clark’s third time in the show, and she says the physical space of the Boathouse creates the perfect atmosphere for this interactive musical.
Nunsense runs at the Boathouse Theatre in Marquette from July 19-23, and July 26-30 at 7:30 p.m.
You can buy tickets and learn more about the summer theatre season at lakesuperiortheatre.com.
The Boathouse is located at 270 N. Lakeshore Blvd.
