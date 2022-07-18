Advertisement

From blue sky to rain and thunder through Tuesday

Strong, severe thunderstorms and soaking rain possible beginning late Monday after a hot and humid start to the week in the U.P.
Strong, severe thunderstorms and soaking rain possible beginning late Monday after a hot and...
Strong, severe thunderstorms and soaking rain possible beginning late Monday after a hot and humid start to the week in the U.P.(Noel Navarro)
By Noel Navarro
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 4:36 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

n upper-level low pressure coupled with a surface area low-pressure system will bring some stormy conditions to the region tonight through Wednesday. A line of intense storms will move in overnight from west to east. The main hazards include heavy rain, strong winds, and large hail. This clears out by the morning.

For the latest alerts> https://www.uppermichiganssource.com/weather/alerts/

Tonight: Strong to severe storms

>Lows: 60s

Tuesday: Morning thunderstorms with popup showers during the day

>Highs: Mid to upper 80s inland, low to mid 80s along the shorelines

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with scattered showers

>Highs: Mid 70s

Thursday: Mostly sunny and warm

>Highs: Upper 70s north, low 80s south

Friday: Mostly sunny and warm

>Highs: Upper 70s north, low 80s south

Saturday: Partly cloudy, warm, and muggy

>Highs: Upper 70s north, low 80s south

Sunday: Partly cloudy with a chance for showers

>Highs: Mid to upper 70s

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Exotic Pet Surrender Event was held in Florence, Wis. on July 16, 2022.
47 animals turned in at exotic pet surrender event in Florence
Police lights graphic
Suspect in protective custody after assault, barricading himself from Iron Mountain police
Handcuffs
Marquette man arrested for indecent exposure
The Viking Octantis is pictured here transiting the Welland Canal, a key section of the St....
Following cancellations, Viking Octantis cruise ship to dock in Portage Canal
The Laurium man was arrested for operating while intoxicated.
Laurium man arrested after stealing golf cart

Latest News

storms
Another hot day before a stormy night
Scattered rain in store for Tuesday and Wednesday
Humid air and rain chances at the start of the week
Traveling conditions for the week ahead
Warm and muggy air moving in by Monday
Muggy air settling in this weekend
Increase in humidity at the end of the weekend