Basketball-focused summer training program begins in Dollar Bay

DOLLAR BAY, Mich. (WLUC) - A summer basketball program in Dollar Bay is giving students of all ages the opportunity to improve their skills in the sport.

At Tamarack City Area Schools, the Summer Training Basketball Program is underway. In its second year, the program is community-wide, so any student can join.

Dollar Bay Men’s Basketball Coach, Jesse Kentala, says the goal is to help students become the best athletes they can be while also having fun.

“Really, kids are here for two reasons,” said Kentala. “To become better basketball players, to become more skilled and more proficient in the game, but also to have fun. To enjoy basketball, to love to learn it, and to learn from some people who really understand the game of basketball.”

Three coaches from Michigan Tech University help instruct the students, some of whom are just starting down the road to learning the game.

“My brothers kinda convinced me to,” said participant Lily Halkola. “Because they kinda taught me how. I hope that I get to learn how to get better and stuff, and how to do some harder moves.”

While others want to sharpen the skills they already have.

“I want to be better at ball-handling, and just better at basketball overall,” said participant Taryn Maki. “My mom did basketball in high school, and I started doing it in 3rd grade. And I’ve loved it, so I’ve stuck with it ever since.”

Although the program has already started, students can join at any time.

“We understand summer is busy, so there’s no daily commitment,” continued Kentala. “Kids can come and go, they can register if they’re on a summer vacation or trip, that’s fine, we understand that. We say hoop when you can!”

The program is every Monday through Thursday until Aug. 2.

Middle and high school students practice from 10 a.m. to noon and elementary students practice from 10-11 a.m.

