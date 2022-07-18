Advertisement

Another hot day before a stormy night

By Jennifer Perez
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 7:17 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
We’re in the thick of the dog days of summer with more heat and humidity! An upper-level low pressure coupled with a surface area low-pressure system will bring some stormy conditions to the region tonight through Wednesday. A line of intense storms will move in overnight from west to east. The main hazards include heavy rain, strong winds, and large hail. This clears out by the morning.

For the latest alerts> https://www.uppermichiganssource.com/weather/alerts/

Today: Isolated showers in the west early on. Otherwise, mostly sunny and hot

>Highs: Upper 880s to low 90s inland, low to mid-80s along the Great Lakes

Tonight: Strong to severe storms

>Lows: 60s

Tuesday: Morning thunderstorms with popup showers during the day

>Highs: Mid to upper 80s inland, low to mid 80s along the shorelines

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with scattered showers

>Highs: Mid 70s

Thursday: Mostly sunny and warm

>Highs: Upper 70s north, low 80s south

Friday: Mostly sunny and warm

>Highs: Upper 70s north, low 80s south

Saturday: Partly cloudy, warm, and muggy

>Highs: Upper 70s north, low 80s south

Sunday: Partly cloudy with a chance for showers

>Highs: Mid to upper 70s

