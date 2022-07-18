Advertisement

AAA: Michigan Gas Prices Continue Downward Trend, Drop Another 18 Cents

Michigan drivers are now paying an average of $4.63 per gallon for regular unleaded.
Motorists are paying an average of $69 for a full 15-gallon tank of gasoline.
By TV6 News Team
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 4:26 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
DEARBORN, Mich. (WLUC) - Gas prices in Michigan decreased by 18 cents compared to last week. But in Upper Michigan, prices still remain high as we are still not seeing much relief in some counties.

Michigan drivers are now paying an average of $4.63 per gallon for regular unleaded. The national average is $4.53 a gallon.

In Upper Michigan, Chippewa County has the highest average at $4.98 a gallon, Baraga County has the lowest average at $4.31. But in Wisconsin, Marinette drivers are paying even less at $4.23 a gallon.

Click here to view AAA’s state and metro gas averages.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

