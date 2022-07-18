3 in jail after Gogebic County drug bust

GOGEBIC COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - On July 15, 2022, the Gogebic-Iron Area Narcotics Team (GIANT) executed two search warrants in Gogebic County. Throughout the investigation, GIANT obtained information about a group of people that were involved in distributing methamphetamine and heroin. GIANT was able to purchase both of those substances on several occasions from some of the individuals.

The first search warrant that officers executed was on Alice St., in Bessemer Township, State of Michigan. As a result of that search warrant 27-year-old, Michael S. Johnson and 40-year-old Lynn E. Chapman were arrested. In the room where those two individuals were located an officer found methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, U.S. currency and a .40 caliber pistol.

The second search warrant was executed on Palms Rd, in the City of Bessemer, State of Michigan. As a result of that search warrant, 32-year-old Anthony J. Negi was arrested. In the room where Negri was located an officer seized methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and U.S. currency. On Friday, July 15, 2022, Gogebic County District Attorney Nicholas Jacobs authorized several felony charges for the three individuals.

Michael S. Johnson is currently charged with the following.

Three counts of delivery of methamphetamine, 20-year felonies

Two counts of conspiracy to deliver methamphetamine, 20-year felonies

Delivery of heroin, 20-year felony

Delivery of heroin within 1,000 feet from a park, 2-year felony

Maintaining a drug house, 2-year high court misdemeanor

Felon in possession of a firearm, 5-year felony

Possession of a firearm while committing a felony, 2-year felony

Michael S. Johnson is lodged at the Gogebic County Jail with a bond of $500,000. The Michigan Department of Corrections has also placed a hold on Johnson because he is also on parole from a prior GIANT investigation where he was convicted for distributing controlled substances in 2016.

Lynn E. Chapman is currently charged with the following charges.

Delivery of methamphetamine, 20-year felony

Conspiracy to deliver methamphetamine, 20-year felony

Lynn E. Chapman is lodged at the Gogebic County Jail with a bond of $200,000 and the Wisconsin Department of Corrections has a hold on her. Chapman also has warrants for her in Vilas County Wisconsin for unrelated charges.

Anthony J. Negri is currently charged with the following charges.

Delivery of methamphetamine, 20-year Felony

Conspiracy to deliver methamphetamine, 20-year Felony

Possession with Intent to deliver methamphetamine, 20-year felony

Maintaining a drug house, 2-year high court

Misdemeanor child abuse 4th degree, 1-year misdemeanor - for intentionally placing his child in unreasonable risk of harm or physical injury

Anthony J. Negri is lodged at the Gogebic County Jail with a bond of $100,000 subject to 10%.

The GIANT team is continuing the investigation and not only is there a chance that the above individuals receiving additional charges, but additional arrests of others involved are expected.

The GIANT team would also like thank the Michigan State Police and the Michigan Department of Corrections for assistance in executing the search warrants. GIANT would like to remind the citizens of the Gogebic and Iron County area to take the time to report suspicious activities. GIANT says in doing such, they (the Citizen) can take satisfaction in helping to reduce drug distribution and abuse in our community.

GIANT has an answering machine, designed to take messages on such information and callers can remain anonymous.

The toll-free number for GIANT is 1-855-644-4219 or email GIANT at: giantdrugteam@gmail.com If it is an emergency call 911 because these accounts are only checked by members of GIANT.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.