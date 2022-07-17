Suspect in custody after barricading himself from police

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - An Iron Mountain man is now in custody after barricading himself from law enforcement.

The Iron Mountain Police Department was dispatched to an assault in a backyard. When they arrived, the male suspect locked himself in a camper trailer on the back of the property.

Police say the suspect was suicidal and armed with a knife. After police shot bean bag rounds, the man came out.

He was taken into protective custody and is receiving treatment.

A report will be sent to the Dickinson County Prosecutor for review and possible criminal charges.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.