Suspect in custody after barricading himself from police

Published: Jul. 16, 2022 at 10:14 PM EDT
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - An Iron Mountain man is now in custody after barricading himself from law enforcement.

The Iron Mountain Police Department was dispatched to an assault in a backyard. When they arrived, the male suspect locked himself in a camper trailer on the back of the property.

Police say the suspect was suicidal and armed with a knife. After police shot bean bag rounds, the man came out.

He was taken into protective custody and is receiving treatment.

A report will be sent to the Dickinson County Prosecutor for review and possible criminal charges.

