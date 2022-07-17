Republic Sportsman’s Club holds annual fishing derby

REPUBLIC TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - The Republic Sportsman’s Club held its 32nd annual Fishing Derby at Munson Park on the Michigamme River Basin Sunday.

The contest had participants of all ages and cash prizes for both kids and adults. More than $4,000 total was given in cash prizes.

“It’s been really great. The people are lots of them are locals, but we bring in the outsiders and we have a great time with everyone, everybody loves this tournament,” Republic Sportsman’s Club President Craig Vanbeek said. “Most of the people that come here even if they don’t come back to fish they come back to hang out this weekend.”

Vanbeek says the tournament is a good way to get kids involved in the outdoors.

“When we start a tournament like this a lot of the reason we do it, and the reason we have separate categories for kids is that we want kids to be involved,” Vanbeek said. “We want them to feel like when they are up here for this fishing tournament, they are a part of it. Their name is on there for that particular prize.”

The tournament had more than 380 participants - something former Republic Sportsman’s Club President Michael Tasson says is incredible considering how it started.

“We started with 5 people with $500 dollars,” Tasson said. “The first year we had 60 entries and see what we built it into now. People just enjoy it, they love being together. If you notice the river, people are camping all over the river. The campgrounds you walk by, and people are offering you something to eat. It’s just the attitude of the people.”

The club hosts a winter kids ice fishing tournament and other events aimed at giving kids a chance to get involved in fishing.

