Advertisement

Republic Sportsman’s Club holds annual fishing derby

More than $4,000 total was given in cash prizes.
More than $4,000 total was given in cash prizes.(wluc)
By Justin Van't Hof
Published: Jul. 17, 2022 at 6:21 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

REPUBLIC TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - The Republic Sportsman’s Club held its 32nd annual Fishing Derby at Munson Park on the Michigamme River Basin Sunday.

The contest had participants of all ages and cash prizes for both kids and adults. More than $4,000 total was given in cash prizes.

“It’s been really great. The people are lots of them are locals, but we bring in the outsiders and we have a great time with everyone, everybody loves this tournament,” Republic Sportsman’s Club President Craig Vanbeek said. “Most of the people that come here even if they don’t come back to fish they come back to hang out this weekend.”

Vanbeek says the tournament is a good way to get kids involved in the outdoors.

“When we start a tournament like this a lot of the reason we do it, and the reason we have separate categories for kids is that we want kids to be involved,” Vanbeek said. “We want them to feel like when they are up here for this fishing tournament, they are a part of it. Their name is on there for that particular prize.”

The tournament had more than 380 participants - something former Republic Sportsman’s Club President Michael Tasson says is incredible considering how it started.

“We started with 5 people with $500 dollars,” Tasson said. “The first year we had 60 entries and see what we built it into now. People just enjoy it, they love being together. If you notice the river, people are camping all over the river. The campgrounds you walk by, and people are offering you something to eat. It’s just the attitude of the people.”

The club hosts a winter kids ice fishing tournament and other events aimed at giving kids a chance to get involved in fishing.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Viking Octantis is pictured here transiting the Welland Canal, a key section of the St....
Following cancellations, Viking Octantis cruise ship to dock in Portage Canal
Police lights graphic
Suspect in protective custody after assault, barricading himself from Iron Mountain police
Some people leave town to get to nature, but this mural brings natural elements into town.
Murals pop up in Marquette, draw community attention
3 arrested after Hancock SUV theft
Outside of Florence County Sheriff's Office
UPDATE: 1 killed, 3 injured in head-on Florence County crash

Latest News

They host a car show every Tuesday, but the fourth annual classic car show had live music,...
Baraga Drive-In hosts classic car show
Canal Run half mile start.
47th Annual Canal Run results
Around 120 vehicles, including sports cars and rat rods, drove from Calumet to Copper Harbor,...
Dozens of cars rev it up for the annual End of the Road Keweenaw Tour
Marquette Marathon logo
Marquette Marathon set for Sept. 3