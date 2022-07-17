New mural unveiled at DNR Pocket Park on U.P. State Fairgrounds

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - The DNR Pocket Park on the U.P. State Fairgrounds has a new, community-focused addition.

The Bonifas Arts Center unveiled a mural, painted by Jim Finlan and students in the community. The design process for the mural started in mid-April.

True to many of Finlan’s paintings...there are several “hidden stories” in the mural, including a fairy house for kids to find.

“There are no prizes for finding it but you will feel very clever and good at spotting things if you find it,” said Irina Bruno, executive director for the Bonifas Arts Center.

Two students, in particular, helped with a lot of the mural, and they were recognized Wednesday. In addition, several other community kids helped paint various bugs throughout the painting.

