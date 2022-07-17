Marquette Marathon set for Sept. 3

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The 23rd annual Marquette Marathon, presented by Eagle Mine, is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 3.

The Marquette Marathon is a destination race through Marquette County on a downhill certified course that is an official Boston Marathon qualifier.

Runners can also sign up for the Marquette Marathon Relay, presented by Nicolet Bank, the Marquette Half Marathon, presented by Meijer, and the Wildcat 5K, presented by Digs City Beach and Double Trouble Entertainment, all in support of Northern Michigan University Athletics. The 1-mile Kids Pebble Fun Run, presented by Marquette Pediatric Dentistry, will be run on Friday evening.

“The Marquette Marathon is an important community event, and we are excited to see it continue to grow,” said Director of Athletics Forrest Karr. “The course is fast and scenic with a variety of race distances providing opportunities for runners of all levels to achieve personal bests while enjoying the Upper Peninsula.”

All Marquette Marathon and Half Marathon runners will receive a shirt, and finishers will receive a medal. Awards will be presented to the top three male and female finishers, along with the top three in the age groups of 19 and under, 20-29, 30-39, 40-49, 50-59, 60-69, and 70+. All Marquette Marathon Relay runners will receive a shirt, and finishers will receive a medal. Overall awards will also be presented to the top relay teams.

Wildcat 5K finishers will also receive a shirt, and awards will be presented to the top three male and female finishers, as well as the top two in the age groups of 14 and under, 15-19, 20-29, 30-39, 40-49, 50-59, 60-69 and 70+. Kids race participants will receive a Marquette Pediatric Dentistry cinch sack, along with a ribbon, with trophies presented to the top 3 girls and 3 boys.

The Marquette Marathon expo will be held from 3-8 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 2, inside the Superior Dome, located on the campus of Northern Michigan University. Runners can pick up their race packets and browse the booths from various local vendors.

The Marquette Marathon and Marathon Relay follow the scenic Iron Ore Heritage Trail from Ishpeming-to-Negaunee-to-Marquette, which has received rave reviews from past runners. The Marquette Marathon and Marathon Relay start at the Cliffs Shaft Mine Museum in the heart of Ishpeming. The Marquette Half Marathon will begin at the Michigan Iron Industry Museum trailhead. Both the full and half courses are breathtakingly beautiful and fast.

After the race, there will be a post-race awards ceremony outside the Superior Dome with entertainment provided by Double Trouble Entertainment. Food and drinks will be provided and available for purchase. All race finishers will receive a complimentary beverage and food voucher.

Runners can view the race map here and find more information at marquettemarathon.com.

Race sponsors are: Marquette Pediatric Dentistry, Digs City Beach, Double Trouble, Nicolet Bank, Meijer, and Eagle Mine.

