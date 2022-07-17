Advertisement

Humid air and rain chances at the start of the week

Scattered rain in store for Tuesday and Wednesday
By Cameron Chinn
Published: Jul. 17, 2022 at 7:12 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
More ideal summer days have been sticking around this weekend but the air has been a little bit humid in some places. At the start of this upcoming week hotter air moves in where some areas could see highs in the 90s. Rain chances also rise with the unstable air on Tuesday into Wednesday with scattered rain and thunderstorms. While it will not be a washout the rain could be moderate to intense at some point in time. Temperatures relax into the 70s for Wednesday but return to the 80s on Thursdays.

Monday: Little cloud cover with mostly sun; humid air and hot temps

>Highs: Mid to High 80s; 90s possible in wester counties

Tuesday: Slightly less humid but still sticky; scattered rain and thunderstorms possible in afternoon and evening

>Highs: Mid to High 80s

Wednesday: Small break from the heat but chances of scattered rain linger in afternoon

>Highs: Mid to High 70s

Thursday: Partly cloudy skies; isolated rain in the morning possible

>Highs: High 70s to Low 80s

Friday: Partly cloudy skies; slightly above average temps

>Highs: 80s

Saturday: Partly cloudy

>Highs: 80s

