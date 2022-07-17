Baraga Drive-In hosts classic car show

BARAGA, Mich. (WLUC) - Baraga Drive-In was host to some extra fun on Sunday. The Drive-In hosted a classic car show with about 50 cars involved.

They host a car show every Tuesday, but the fourth annual classic car show had live music, prizes, and food.

Baraga Drive-In Owner Rob Reynolds says the car shows help bring people into the community.

“Not only just for us but the local gas station, the local restaurants also. Everyone benefits from it,” Reynolds said.

For anyone looking to show off their classic or custom car, you can bring it to Baraga Drive-In every Tuesday.

