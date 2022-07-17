Advertisement

Baraga Drive-In hosts classic car show

They host a car show every Tuesday, but the fourth annual classic car show had live music,...
They host a car show every Tuesday, but the fourth annual classic car show had live music, prizes, and food.(wluc)
By Justin Van't Hof
Published: Jul. 17, 2022 at 6:26 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BARAGA, Mich. (WLUC) - Baraga Drive-In was host to some extra fun on Sunday. The Drive-In hosted a classic car show with about 50 cars involved.

They host a car show every Tuesday, but the fourth annual classic car show had live music, prizes, and food.

Baraga Drive-In Owner Rob Reynolds says the car shows help bring people into the community.

“Not only just for us but the local gas station, the local restaurants also. Everyone benefits from it,” Reynolds said.

For anyone looking to show off their classic or custom car, you can bring it to Baraga Drive-In every Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Viking Octantis is pictured here transiting the Welland Canal, a key section of the St....
Following cancellations, Viking Octantis cruise ship to dock in Portage Canal
Police lights graphic
Suspect in protective custody after assault, barricading himself from Iron Mountain police
Some people leave town to get to nature, but this mural brings natural elements into town.
Murals pop up in Marquette, draw community attention
3 arrested after Hancock SUV theft
Outside of Florence County Sheriff's Office
UPDATE: 1 killed, 3 injured in head-on Florence County crash

Latest News

More than $4,000 total was given in cash prizes.
Republic Sportsman’s Club holds annual fishing derby
Canal Run half mile start.
47th Annual Canal Run results
Around 120 vehicles, including sports cars and rat rods, drove from Calumet to Copper Harbor,...
Dozens of cars rev it up for the annual End of the Road Keweenaw Tour
Marquette Marathon logo
Marquette Marathon set for Sept. 3