Advertisement

47th Annual Canal Run results

Canal Run half mile start.
Canal Run half mile start.(WLUC News)
By Kobe Manzo and Grace Blair
Published: Jul. 17, 2022 at 4:45 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - The 47th annual Canal Run covered its usual course along M-203 Saturday morning in the Hancock area.

More than seven hundred people participated in the various events, ranging from the half marathon, to a five or ten mile run, plus walking events in Calumet Township or Hancock. Start time was 7:30 a.m. sharp for the half-marathon, which began in Western Calumet at the sound of the starter pistol.

The race has become a staple in Copper Country and continues to draw large crowds of participants, spectators, and volunteers alike.

With over one hundred and fifty individuals volunteering at this year’s race, there were water stops setup every other mile for runners to either drink or use to cool off. The most popular of these though was the fire truck halfway through the final mile. It was setup for runners to take in the cold spray as they finished their respective races.

Leading the pack all day was Stephen Eles, who finished the half marathon in a little under one hour and sixteen minutes, leaving him with a mile pace of under six minutes on the day.

To view all the race results, click here.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Viking Octantis is pictured here transiting the Welland Canal, a key section of the St....
Following cancellations, Viking Octantis cruise ship to dock in Portage Canal
Police lights graphic
Suspect in protective custody after assault, barricading himself from Iron Mountain police
Some people leave town to get to nature, but this mural brings natural elements into town.
Murals pop up in Marquette, draw community attention
3 arrested after Hancock SUV theft
Outside of Florence County Sheriff's Office
UPDATE: 1 killed, 3 injured in head-on Florence County crash

Latest News

Around 120 vehicles, including sports cars and rat rods, drove from Calumet to Copper Harbor,...
Dozens of cars rev it up for the annual End of the Road Keweenaw Tour
Marquette Marathon logo
Marquette Marathon set for Sept. 3
An Exotic Pet Surrender Event was held in Florence, Wis. on July 16, 2022.
47 animals turned in at exotic pet surrender event in Florence
Stacey Berg, Jim Finlan and two student helpers (left to right) standing in front of the mural...
New mural unveiled at DNR Pocket Park on U.P. State Fairgrounds