47th Annual Canal Run results

HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - The 47th annual Canal Run covered its usual course along M-203 Saturday morning in the Hancock area.

More than seven hundred people participated in the various events, ranging from the half marathon, to a five or ten mile run, plus walking events in Calumet Township or Hancock. Start time was 7:30 a.m. sharp for the half-marathon, which began in Western Calumet at the sound of the starter pistol.

The race has become a staple in Copper Country and continues to draw large crowds of participants, spectators, and volunteers alike.

With over one hundred and fifty individuals volunteering at this year’s race, there were water stops setup every other mile for runners to either drink or use to cool off. The most popular of these though was the fire truck halfway through the final mile. It was setup for runners to take in the cold spray as they finished their respective races.

Leading the pack all day was Stephen Eles, who finished the half marathon in a little under one hour and sixteen minutes, leaving him with a mile pace of under six minutes on the day.

To view all the race results, click here.

