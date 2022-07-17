47 animals turned in at exotic pet surrender event in Florence

FLORENCE, Wis. (WLUC) - Forty-seven animals were turned in at an exotic pet surrender event in Florence, Wis., on Saturday, according to a press release from J&R Aquatic Animal Rescue.

Included in the surrenders were turtles, three sugar gliders, and a three-legged iguana named Gizmo.

The Exotic Pet Surrender Event was held Saturday at Florence Natural Resource Center located at 5638 Forestry Dr, Florence, WI 54121. Area organizations were on hand accepting fish, invertebrates, reptiles, pet birds, small mammals, and plants -- no questions asked.

In some areas, there are no rehoming options for exotic animals such as fish, birds, and reptiles, the animal rescue business says. Some pet owners that are unable to care for their pet may think that releasing the animal is the right thing to do, however, releasing a pet is harmful for the animal and the environment.

This event brought together a collection of area rehoming partners that provide responsible alternatives to release for exotic pet owners who are no longer able to care for their pets. J&R Aquatic Animal Rescue (JRAAR) hosted the event with help from several other area organizations including Florence Natural Resource Center, Wild Rivers Invasive Species Coalition, Florence County Land Conservation, and University of Wisconsin Sea Grant/Water Resources Institutes.

This program is possible due to their sponsors, Dubia.com and Festival Foods.

Questions regarding the Exotic Pet Surrender Event or about future surrenders can be directed to John Moyles of J&R Aquatic Animal Rescue. He can be reached at adoptions@jraar.org The next Exotic Pet Surrender Event will be on Saturday, Aug. 13 between 10:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. at the Fond du Lac Public Library located at 32 Sheboygan St, Fond du Lac, WI 54935.

