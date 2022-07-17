Advertisement

47 animals turned in at exotic pet surrender event in Florence

An Exotic Pet Surrender Event was held in Florence, Wis. on July 16, 2022.
An Exotic Pet Surrender Event was held in Florence, Wis. on July 16, 2022.(J&R Aquatic Animal Rescue)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Jul. 17, 2022 at 10:42 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLORENCE, Wis. (WLUC) - Forty-seven animals were turned in at an exotic pet surrender event in Florence, Wis., on Saturday, according to a press release from J&R Aquatic Animal Rescue.

Included in the surrenders were turtles, three sugar gliders, and a three-legged iguana named Gizmo.

The Exotic Pet Surrender Event was held Saturday at Florence Natural Resource Center located at 5638 Forestry Dr, Florence, WI 54121.  Area organizations were on hand accepting fish, invertebrates, reptiles, pet birds, small mammals, and plants -- no questions asked.

In some areas, there are no rehoming options for exotic animals such as fish, birds, and reptiles, the animal rescue business says. Some pet owners that are unable to care for their pet may think that releasing the animal is the right thing to do, however, releasing a pet is harmful for the animal and the environment.

This event brought together a collection of area rehoming partners that provide responsible alternatives to release for exotic pet owners who are no longer able to care for their pets. J&R Aquatic Animal Rescue (JRAAR) hosted the event with help from several other area organizations including Florence Natural Resource Center, Wild Rivers Invasive Species Coalition, Florence County Land Conservation, and University of Wisconsin Sea Grant/Water Resources Institutes.

This program is possible due to their sponsors, Dubia.com and Festival Foods.

Questions regarding the Exotic Pet Surrender Event or about future surrenders can be directed to John Moyles of J&R Aquatic Animal Rescue. He can be reached at adoptions@jraar.org The next Exotic Pet Surrender Event will be on Saturday, Aug. 13 between 10:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. at the Fond du Lac Public Library located at 32 Sheboygan St, Fond du Lac, WI 54935.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Viking Octantis is pictured here transiting the Welland Canal, a key section of the St....
Following cancellations, Viking Octantis cruise ship to dock in Portage Canal
Police lights graphic
Suspect in protective custody after assault, barricading himself from Iron Mountain police
3 arrested after Hancock SUV theft
Some people leave town to get to nature, but this mural brings natural elements into town.
Murals pop up in Marquette, draw community attention
Outside of Florence County Sheriff's Office
UPDATE: 1 killed, 3 injured in head-on Florence County crash

Latest News

Marquette Marathon logo
Marquette Marathon set for Sept. 3
Stacey Berg, Jim Finlan and two student helpers (left to right) standing in front of the mural...
New mural unveiled at DNR Pocket Park on U.P. State Fairgrounds
Police lights graphic
Suspect in protective custody after assault, barricading himself from Iron Mountain police
First ever yoga festival in Forestville
First ever yoga festival at Marquette campground