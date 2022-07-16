Advertisement

Warm and muggy air moving in by Monday

Traveling conditions for the week ahead
Traveling conditions for the week ahead(WLUC)
By Cameron Chinn
Published: Jul. 16, 2022 at 7:31 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
These past few days have been the ideal summer conditions and today is no exception barring a few isolated showers. Sunday and Monday temperatures will be warming up as well. Monday especially since humid air will settle in making some areas experiencing temperatures in the high 80s and possible low 90s. With this humid air the atmosphere will be unstable making way for some thunderstorms in store for Tuesday and parts of Wednesday.

Sunday: Slightly warmer; partly cloudy with isolated showers

>Highs: High 70s to Low 80s near the lake; Mid 80s inland

Monday: Mostly clear skies with hot and muggy air

>Highs: Mid to High 80s; isolated 90s possible

Tuesday: Humid air lingers; making way for scattered thunderstorms in the evening

>Highs: Mid to High 80s

Wednesday: Break from the heat; scattered thundershowers

>Highs: 70s

Thursday: Partly cloudy; isolated rain possible

>Highs: 80s

Friday: Mostly cloudy

>Highs: 80s

