Advertisement

Skandia community comes together for 42nd Community Day

Community Day celebrations in Skandia
Community Day celebrations in Skandia(WLUC)
By Cameron Chinn
Published: Jul. 16, 2022 at 7:57 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SKANDIA, Mich. (WLUC) - A non-profit organization is celebrating its community with an annual event on Saturday.

The Skandia Lions club help put together the community day with a parade at the start of the day. People then were able to eat food and kids were out playing baseball at the local field. The President of the Skandia Lions, Ron Stenfors, says this year’s Community Day is the biggest yet.

“I’ve talked to several people that have come from out of town, Skandia reformers, Skandia residents come from out of town to participate in the celebration,” Stenfors said.

“I mean the last two years this event has just got bigger and bigger, and there’s so many kids here today and so many things for them to do. It feels really great, there’s a lot of people that are involved with making this event happen,” Skandia community member Olivia DeVooght said.

Both DeVooght and Stenfors thank the community for all the help they put in to make Saturday’s event happen.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Outside of Florence County Sheriff's Office
UPDATE: 1 killed, 3 injured in head-on Florence County crash
3 arrested after Hancock SUV theft
The Viking Octantis is pictured here transiting the Welland Canal, a key section of the St....
Following cancellations, Viking Octantis cruise ship to dock in Portage Canal
Marquette City Manager Karen Kovacs says the cap was made to balance residential housing and...
Marquette Township, city explain status of short-term rentals
File Graphic (KWTX)
Blood results thrown out; DUI suspect’s name wasn’t on order

Latest News

First ever yoga festival in Forestville
First ever yoga festival at Marquette campground
This gave boys and girls a chance to bond with their families while also looking to get some...
More than 100 kids participate in Calumet fishing derby
It’s been decades, but now one of the area’s most well-known three-on-three basketball...
Gus Macker returns to Iron Mountain with ‘Friday Night Challenge’
Some people leave town to get to nature, but this mural brings natural elements into town.
Murals pop up in Marquette, draw community attention