Skandia community comes together for 42nd Community Day

SKANDIA, Mich. (WLUC) - A non-profit organization is celebrating its community with an annual event on Saturday.

The Skandia Lions club help put together the community day with a parade at the start of the day. People then were able to eat food and kids were out playing baseball at the local field. The President of the Skandia Lions, Ron Stenfors, says this year’s Community Day is the biggest yet.

“I’ve talked to several people that have come from out of town, Skandia reformers, Skandia residents come from out of town to participate in the celebration,” Stenfors said.

“I mean the last two years this event has just got bigger and bigger, and there’s so many kids here today and so many things for them to do. It feels really great, there’s a lot of people that are involved with making this event happen,” Skandia community member Olivia DeVooght said.

Both DeVooght and Stenfors thank the community for all the help they put in to make Saturday’s event happen.

