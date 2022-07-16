Murals pop up in Marquette, draw community attention

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Murals are splashing color all over Marquette.

From the mural at Temaki and Tea, to the “nature girl” on BeWell Marquette, all the way to Bigfoot on the side of BlackRocks Brewery, murals have made a presence.

While murals fill what was blank space, they also serve various purposes, said Mia Tavonatti, founder of the Power of Words Project.

“Public art makes people feel good and it gives them pride in their community. Whenever we’re doing a mural, you literally can watch the neighbors start to look at their facades and saying, ‘I really should fix that sign.’ It spreads,” said Tavonatti.

As far as community guidelines go, city ordinances allow murals to be painted in any public setting as long as they don’t advertise any product or business. Some murals address ongoing social issues, while some, as Tavonatti explains, are just meant to be enjoyed.

“Art just inspires. Even if it is not beautiful, even if it’s controversial, it still gets people talking and engages a community, and I think that’s important,” said Tavonatti.

Tavonatti also noted murals have a profound impact on the communities in which they reside. As explained by Marquette’s Art and Culture manager Tiina Morin, murals uniquely represent the community.

“They are really a reflection of our community and our heritage,” said Morin.

On top of reflecting a community and reinforcing heritage, Morin also explained that murals allow others to see the world differently.

The newest mural to hit Marquette will be a city-commissioned piece at the Hurley Park basketball court.

Work on the Hurley Park basketball court mural is planned to start at the end of August.

Sasquatch riding a wave to a mermaid drinking beer can be found at Blackrocks Brewery in Marquette. (WLUC)

"Evolve & Stay Involved" is another mural in Marquette. (WLUC)

Some people leave town to get to nature, but this mural brings natural elements into town. (WLUC)

Smoothie King and Sushi - Temaki and Tea got its own mural makeover recently. (WLUC)

Whites hopped into the game with this butterfly mural. It can be seen on the corner of Third and Park Street in Marquette. (WLUC)

