More than 100 kids participate in Calumet fishing derby

This gave boys and girls a chance to bond with their families while also looking to get some great catches and win prizes(WLUC)
By Matt Price
Published: Jul. 16, 2022 at 7:35 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
CALUMET, Mich. (WLUC) - Violet Sever, 13, and approximately 120 other kids went fishing Saturday at Calumet’s Swedetown Pond, all for the 17th annual Kids Fishing Derby.

Sever, who had been to the event multiple times, shared some tips on how to get a good catch.

“You have the worm, and you have to put it on (the fishing hook). Then you have to cast it out (into the water),” said Sever.

The event was put on by the Calumet-Keweenaw Sportsmen’s Club. Through donations, participants fished for free. Club member Greg Nakkula said those who caught a fish would win something.

“Your first fish that you catch, you get to pick a prize on a first-come first-serve basis,” Nakkula said. “We had fishing poles, fishing gear, wearables, gift certificates, and a lot of toys for the younger kids who maybe don’t want fishing equipment yet.”

But that was not all. Boys and girls who grabbed the largest or smallest bullhead, perch or bluegill won a fishing pole kit. Nakkula, though, said the event’s main goal was for families to come together and spend time with one another.

“The Calumet-Keweenaw Sportsmen’s Club is about community, and this is a community event,” said Nakkula. “It’s wonderful to see parents bonding with their children and nature.”

As for Sever, she said the event was also about having a good time.

“It’s just enjoying the moment of having fun with each other and just feeling the thrill of getting a fish. It’s mostly about the fun you have,” Sever said.

Whether they caught something or not, all of the kids had a great time. The Kids Fishing Derby will return on the third Saturday of July 2023.

