Gus Macker returns to Iron Mountain with ‘Friday Night Challenge’

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - The Gus Macker 3-on-3 basketball tournament is back in Iron Mountain. For the first time, they kicked things off Friday night with a ‘Friday night challenge.’

It featured several games pitting community members against each other including two real estate companies as well as a game between fire and police departments. All proceeds from the tournament will benefit the Imagination Factory Children’s Museum.

“There’s going to be some fantastic teams, some fun teams, little kids all the way up to adults so come out Saturday and Sunday, tomorrow and Sunday, and cheer on your favorite teams, cheer on the community because this is such a great place and this is a great event and you’re going to see a lot of great basketball,’ said Kim Harder Webb, Gus Macker & Imagination Factory Children’s Museum executive board member.

The Gus Macker tournament resumes Saturday morning in downtown Iron Mountain and wraps up Sunday.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.