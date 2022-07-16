First ever yoga festival at Marquette campground

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette yoga co-op brought the community together for a first ever event starting this weekend.

The Sacred Forest Yoga Festival will be held all weekend long at the Forestville Campground. People will have access to yoga classes and arts and crafts. Small vendors will be at the festival, too. The Event Director of Unity Yoga Co-op, Connor Ryan, said the Forestville venue gives participants plenty of amenities.

“It felt like the perfect venue, we have access to indoor restrooms, we have a beautiful main stage area. We have many different areas that people can explore,” Ryan said.

Organizers say in years to come the venue for the festival may change but the campground is a perfect place to start off the festivities.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.