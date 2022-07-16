Dozens of cars rev it up for the annual End of the Road Keweenaw Tour

CALUMET, Mich. (WLUC) - On Saturday afternoon, cars from all decades were on full display and full throttle in the Copper Country.

Around 120 cars were in the parking lot of Campioni’s True Value in Calumet for the 18th annual End of the Road Keweenaw Tour and Car Show. Some included sportscars, jalopies and rat rods.

Once all of the cars arrived, drivers rode along M-26 and US-41, all the way to Copper Harbor.

“It’s just a great event with all of the local community members,” said End of the Road Volunteer Curtis Wittenberg. “We still get people from out of the area who bring their cars all the way this way. We’ve had them from other states who show up just for this show.”

Once everyone reached Copper Harbor, there were raffles, concessions and live music for entertainment. All of the proceeds went to Keweenaw Random Acts of Community Kindness.

