Advertisement

VIDEO: Man riding tractor leads police on chase through golf course

Police say a Kentucky man riding a tractor led officers on a chase through a golf course before being arrested. (Source: WKYT)
By Phil Pendleton and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 9:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEREA, Ky. (WKYT/Gray News) - A Kentucky man has been arrested after police say he led them on a chase while riding a tractor through a golf course.

WKYT reports the incident occurred on Wednesday afternoon in Berea, where a witness caught video of Jarod Wherle on a tractor with police cars following behind.

Wherle was eventually taken into custody, according to police. He faces eight charges from the chase that went through several yards and the golf course.

According to authorities, Wherle almost hit an officer and two people on a bike during the chase.

Officials said the golf course suffered damages valued at more than $1,000.

Copyright 2022 WKYT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jamie Zambon (Delta County Jail image)
Gladstone woman sentenced for embezzling from Escanaba restaurant
A genealogist was able to determine the birth mother of “Baby Garnet.”
Mother arrested in 1997 ‘Baby Garnet’ Mackinac County cold case
Thermometer in Lake Superior
One of Lake Superior’s coldest years could actually be good news for the ecosystem
A car was hit near Malton Road on US-41
1 injured in car vs. dump truck crash on US-41 in Negaunee
While the water temperature is cool this season, it's still running above the long-term average.
Lake Superior average surface temperatures coldest in 25 years

Latest News

Barbie is releasing a new doll modeled after conservationist Jane Goodall.
Inspiring women: Conservationist Jane Goodall gets Barbie made from 99% recycled plastics
A exhibit showing an U.S. Secret Service intelligence report is displayed, as the House select...
Watchdog says Secret Service deleted Jan. 6 text messages
Fencing removed from around the Negaunee Cemetery
Negaunee City Council addresses concerns over cemetery fence removal
John Bone is a retired airline pilot and flight instructor from Apalachicola. Right now, he’s...
Florida pilot goes overseas to help Ukrainian refugees