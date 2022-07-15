UP Trappers Convention and Outdoor Expo anticipating more female participation

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - The 60th annual U.P. Trappers Convention and Outdoor Expo is taking over the U.P. State Fairgrounds this weekend.

Roy Dahlgren shares what you can expect and when to check out live demonstrations.

Roy Dahlgren from the UP Trappers Association is expecting 3,000 people to attend the event on Friday.

There’s something for everyone in this four-building convention.

Roy Dahlgren says there's something for everybody at the UP Trappers Convention.

Doors open at 8 a.m. and close at 5:00 p.m. Friday, and 4:00 p.m. Sunday. Check out the full schedule of events at uptrappers.com.

Mark June, the keynote speaker at this weekend’s convention, visited Upper Michigan Today on Wednesday. Find out what he’s bringing to the show.

