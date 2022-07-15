UP Trappers Convention and Outdoor Expo anticipating more female participation
The 60th annual event is happening July 15-16 at the UP State Fairgrounds
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 11:25 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - The 60th annual U.P. Trappers Convention and Outdoor Expo is taking over the U.P. State Fairgrounds this weekend.
Roy Dahlgren shares what you can expect and when to check out live demonstrations.
There’s something for everyone in this four-building convention.
Doors open at 8 a.m. and close at 5:00 p.m. Friday, and 4:00 p.m. Sunday. Check out the full schedule of events at uptrappers.com.
Mark June, the keynote speaker at this weekend’s convention, visited Upper Michigan Today on Wednesday. Find out what he’s bringing to the show.
