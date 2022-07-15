Advertisement

UP Trappers Convention and Outdoor Expo anticipating more female participation

The 60th annual event is happening July 15-16 at the UP State Fairgrounds
Lots of outdoor and hunting-related items on display
Lots of outdoor and hunting-related items on display(WLUC)
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 11:25 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - The 60th annual U.P. Trappers Convention and Outdoor Expo is taking over the U.P. State Fairgrounds this weekend.

Roy Dahlgren shares what you can expect and when to check out live demonstrations.

Roy Dahlgren from the UP Trappers Association is expecting 3,000 people to attend the event on Friday.

There’s something for everyone in this four-building convention.

Roy Dahlgren says there's something for everybody at the UP Trappers Convention.

Doors open at 8 a.m. and close at 5:00 p.m. Friday, and 4:00 p.m. Sunday. Check out the full schedule of events at uptrappers.com.

Mark June, the keynote speaker at this weekend’s convention, visited Upper Michigan Today on Wednesday. Find out what he’s bringing to the show.

What to expect at the 60th UP Trappers Convention and Outdoor Expo.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

While the water temperature is cool this season, it's still running above the long-term average.
Lake Superior average surface temperatures coldest in 25 years
A genealogist was able to determine the birth mother of “Baby Garnet.”
Mother arrested in 1997 ‘Baby Garnet’ Mackinac County cold case
Outside of Florence County Sheriff's Office
UPDATE: 1 killed, 3 injured in head-on Florence County crash
Olivia Jo Huffman, 34-year-old Pickford Resident was arrested on charges related to meth.
TRIDENT investigation leads to meth arrest in Chippewa County
A park visitor was injured at the base of Miners Falls and was rescued by ranger and Superior...
Park Rangers urge caution, safety after rescue at Pictured Rocks

Latest News

Sacred Forest Yoga Festival poster.
Sacred Forest Yoga Festival bringing donation-based event model to Marquette
3 arrested after Hancock SUV theft
The Marquette County Sheriff's Department
82-year-old Powell Township man safe after wandering away from home
Ojibwa Casino logo
First-ever Ojibwa Marquette craft show happening this weekend