Summer heat and humidity increase this weekend

An area of low pressure tracking south of the area will bring a few isolated showers to the south and west this morning. Chances for isolated showers will be around throughout the weekend. Plan on a more humid and warmer air mass to move n as upper level ridge builds over us. The heat reaches peak n Monday with 90s for some spots. Then, our next system will bring stormy conditions on Tuesday through Wednesday.

Today: Isolated showers in the south and west during the morning. Otherwise, partly cloudy and seasonal

>Highs: Upper 70s to 80° inland, upper 60s to 70s along the shorelines

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and warmer

>Highs: Low 80s inland, mid to upper 70s elsewhere

Sunday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers, toasty and humid

>Highs: Low 80s inland, 70s along the Great Lakes

Monday: HOT & HUMID with mostly sunny skies

>Highs: Low 90s inland, mid to upper 80s elsewhere

Tuesday: Scattered thunderstorms, toasty and humid

>Highs: Mid to upper 80s

Wednesday: Widespread showers and thunderstorms

>Highs: Mid to upper 70s

Thursday: Mostly sunny and seasonal

