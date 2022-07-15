Advertisement

Summer heat and humidity increase this weekend

By Jennifer Perez
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 6:49 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

An area of low pressure tracking south of the area will bring a few isolated showers to the south and west this morning. Chances for isolated showers will be around throughout the weekend. Plan on a more humid and warmer air mass to move n as upper level ridge builds over us. The heat reaches peak n Monday with 90s for some spots. Then, our next system will bring stormy conditions on Tuesday through Wednesday.

Today: Isolated showers in the south and west during the morning. Otherwise, partly cloudy and seasonal

>Highs: Upper 70s to 80° inland, upper 60s to 70s along the shorelines

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and warmer

>Highs: Low 80s inland, mid to upper 70s elsewhere

Sunday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers, toasty and humid

>Highs: Low 80s inland, 70s along the Great Lakes

Monday: HOT & HUMID with mostly sunny skies

>Highs: Low 90s inland, mid to upper 80s elsewhere

Tuesday: Scattered thunderstorms, toasty and humid

>Highs: Mid to upper 80s

Wednesday: Widespread showers and thunderstorms

>Highs: Mid to upper 70s

Thursday: Mostly sunny and seasonal

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

While the water temperature is cool this season, it's still running above the long-term average.
Lake Superior average surface temperatures coldest in 25 years
A genealogist was able to determine the birth mother of “Baby Garnet.”
Mother arrested in 1997 ‘Baby Garnet’ Mackinac County cold case
Olivia Jo Huffman, 34-year-old Pickford Resident was arrested on charges related to meth.
TRIDENT investigation leads to meth arrest in Chippewa County
Jamie Zambon (Delta County Jail image)
Gladstone woman sentenced for embezzling from Escanaba restaurant
A park visitor was injured at the base of Miners Falls and was rescued by ranger and Superior...
Park Rangers urge caution, safety after rescue at Pictured Rocks

Latest News

Rain moving in from the west
One more ideal summer day with approaching rain
nice
Perfect U.P. summer day ahead
More pleasant days into weekend
Pleasant days heading into weekend
nice
A couple really nice days