Serious crash closes Florence County highway

FLORENCE COUNTY, Wis. (WLUC) - A serious crash has closed a Florence County highway until Friday morning.

As of 10:15 p.m. local time Thursday, the Florence County Sheriff’s Office says County Road C will be closed until Friday morning. Take an alternate route. Emergency crews are on the scene of a crash. County Road C stretches from Fence to County Road N.

Investigators say a press release about the crash will be sent Friday morning. This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

