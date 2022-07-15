Sacred Forest Yoga Festival bringing donation-based event model to Marquette

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Roll out your yoga mat onto the forest floor for a weekend full of mindfulness.

The Sacred Forest Yoga Festival kicks off Friday, July 15.

To attend? simply donate what you can; whether that be your volunteer time, firewood, or money.

An event coordinator, Connor Ryan, explains the donation-based model of the event and why it matters to the community.

The festival kicks off at 6:00 p.m. with a bonfire. Find any information about the festival at unity906.com/festival.

