Sacred Forest Yoga Festival bringing donation-based event model to Marquette

The festival is happening at Forestville Campground July 15-17
Sacred Forest Yoga Festival poster.
Sacred Forest Yoga Festival poster.(Unity Yoga Co-Op)
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 10:05 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Roll out your yoga mat onto the forest floor for a weekend full of mindfulness.

The Sacred Forest Yoga Festival kicks off Friday, July 15.

To attend? simply donate what you can; whether that be your volunteer time, firewood, or money.

An event coordinator, Connor Ryan, explains the donation-based model of the event and why it matters to the community.

Connor Ryan says the Festival is "whatever it needs to be" for each attendee.

More details on the weekend-long event.

Connor Ryan says the Festival is available for anyone.

The festival kicks off at 6:00 p.m. with a bonfire. Find any information about the festival at unity906.com/festival.

Check out the festival grounds here.

