Sacred Forest Yoga Festival bringing donation-based event model to Marquette
The festival is happening at Forestville Campground July 15-17
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 10:05 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Roll out your yoga mat onto the forest floor for a weekend full of mindfulness.
The Sacred Forest Yoga Festival kicks off Friday, July 15.
To attend? simply donate what you can; whether that be your volunteer time, firewood, or money.
An event coordinator, Connor Ryan, explains the donation-based model of the event and why it matters to the community.
More details on the weekend-long event.
The festival kicks off at 6:00 p.m. with a bonfire. Find any information about the festival at unity906.com/festival.
Check out the festival grounds here.
Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.