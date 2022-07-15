Advertisement

New poll suggests Michiganders support early voting, pre-processing ballots

FILE - Woman putting ballot in box.
FILE - Woman putting ballot in box.
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 8:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Mich. (WLUC) - A new poll shows data that Michiganders support early voting and the pre-processing of ballots.

Secure Democracy, a non-profit aimed at building election confidence surveyed 600 registered Michigan voters. It found that 75% believe votes cast this November will be counted correctly.

Additionally, responses indicate that 72% support the early processing of mail-in ballots by clerks. Secure Democracy Senior Director of Policy Daniel Griffith says there are many feelings ahead of this year’s election.

“Obviously, you still hear after 2020 there were concerns about how the election was run,” said Griffith. “There are thoughts that there might have been some irregularities that may have led to results being reported incorrectly, or that sort of thing. Michigan has looked into that very extensively.”

A full interview with Griffith from Secure Democracy can be found below. In this interview, Griffith further explains the results of the survey and what this may mean for Michiganders.

