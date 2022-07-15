Negaunee City Council addresses concerns over cemetery fence removal

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Negaunee City Council addressed the removal of fencing from the Negaunee Cemetery off County Road 492. About 1,800 feet of fencing was taken down to remove dead or dying trees from near the fence along the road.

During Thursday night’s regular meeting, a couple members of the public expressed their concerns about taking the fencing down. The Council voted to restore the parts of the fence that were salvageable, and see if the community could help with the project.

“After reviewing the fence and it’s status about 75 percent of it was still good, 25 percent we did send to scrap yard for recycling purposes so what the council did tonight was vote to put the fence back over a time period and once we do that we feel confident that the public will come together and help us restore this fence,” said Negaunee City Manager Nate Heffron.

The plan is to create a ‘friends of the cemetery’ type of community group to work on scrapping and re-painting the wrought-iron fence. However, Heffron says the overall work on the fencing could take years.

