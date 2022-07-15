Michiganders pay less at pump, 4-week downward trend continues

BARAGA COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - At least one U.P. gas station is now below $4 per gallon.

The Pines Convenience Center and Smokeshop in Baraga County is charging $3.99 for regular unleaded as of Friday.

Though, other U.P. cities, like Marquette and Houghton, are still seeing prices close to $5. Experts say the higher than average prices could be attributed to supply, demand and competition. The state average on Friday was $4.68. While the national average was even lower at $4.58.

According to AAA, March 2022 marked the last time Michigan drivers were paying an average below $4 per gallon.

Prices have been on a downward trend since the end of June.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.