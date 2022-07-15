MI MADE: Blake’s Farms Hard Cider and Upper Hand Brewery

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Blake’s hard cider comes from a 1,000-acre working farm, in Armada, MI.

The business has been open for 75 years. The ciders are gluten-free and vegan; most of Blake’s ciders contain 1/3 less sugar than others. To check out the business click here.

Upper Hand Brewery was started by Larry Bell in 2014, who is also the founder of Bell’s brewery. He loves the U.P. and made it his second home; Larry wanted to create brands that reflected his love for the U.P. and the iconic lifestyle of the people who live there. There is a small tap room in Escanaba that features the drink.

