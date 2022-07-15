Marquette DDA names new executive director

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette Downtown Development Authority (MDDA) has announced its new executive director.

Tara Laase-McKinney starts in this position on Monday. Laase-McKinney has been with the MDDA for nearly eight years, serving most recently as Business Development and Promotions Director.

“Downtown Marquette is a wonderful place to shop, dine, and enjoy beautiful and historic sights. I look forward to continuing to working with downtown business and organizations and furthering the success of Downtown Marquette,” Laase-McKinney said in a press release.

She can be reached by email at Tara@downtownmarquette.org or by phone at (906) 228-9475, extension 103.

Laase-McKinney replaces Rebecca Finco, who resigned earlier this year.

The Marquette DDA is now hiring a Business Development and Promotions Director.

