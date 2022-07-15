Advertisement

MARESA to hold another youth wellness forum in August

The event will bring community members together and form an individual task force focusing on a specific wellness topic
The upcoming August event will have community members from multiple disciplines join an individual task force focusing on a specific youth wellness topic(WLUC)
By Matt Price
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 4:00 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette-Alger Regional Educational Service Agency (MARESA) will soon be holding another youth wellness forum in Marquette.

This forum will bring together community members from multiple disciplines to form an individual task force focused on a wellness topic. The discussion will include diversity, equity and inclusion, and regional youth psychiatric services.

MARESA held its first wellness forum in June. MARESA’s Mental Health Services Coordinator, Dr. Jen Krzewina, said the forums address a critical need in the community.

“We do have needs related to mental health (and) related to general health wellness,” said Dr. Krzewina. “We need to identify how we can enhance preventative strategies as well as intervention strategies.”

The next forum is on August 10 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Ramada Inn in Marquette. To RSVP for that event, click on this Google link. For more information, visit MARESA.org.

