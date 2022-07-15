Lt. Gov. Gilchrist tours Iron County maple farm

BATES TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist learned about maple syrup production, from tapping to processing during a tour of Willis Family Maple Farm Friday.

The maple farm started in 2018 and has grown since then. Gilchrist said part of his role is to ensure that Michigan companies do just that.

“When you think about what our job is, it is to promote Michigan and make sure that Michigan-based companies and people with ideas and ingenuity have what they need to be successful,” Gilchrist said.

Gilchrist said the creation of the Office of Rural Development in January was designed to encourage businesses like Willis Family Maple Farm to grow. The Lt. Governor said the $15 million devoted to U.P. economic growth in the state’s budget will further development.

“We want Michigan products to have a fair opportunity to compete with anyone,” Gilchrist explained. “Whether it’s from Canada, or products from any other part of the world. Advocating is how we can help businesses like this one.”

This year, Kenneth Willis and his family produced more than 2,000 gallons of maple syrup. He said that was a record-breaking year for him.

Since its beginning, the farm has reached peak capacity and will purchase 40 more acres this august.

“To be ready for that added production, we will have to upgrade our reverse osmosis machine, get some more storage and probably have to add onto the sugar house at some point,” Willis said.

Willis said modern technology can now be utilized in maple production.

“You want to spend your time in the sugar house, but you make your money in the woods,” Willis said. “You want to make sure your system is tight, that there are no vacuum leaks.”

Before his next stop, Gilchrist left the farm with some maple syrup to bring back to Lansing.

Lt. Gov. Gilchrist completed his two-day visit to the U.P. with stops in Gogebic County. He visited a road project in Bessemer, where MDOT will invest $9.9 million to rebuild 2.7 miles of US-2 from Powdermill Creek to the east of Cedar Avenue. Gilchrist’s staff estimates the project will support 126 jobs.

Finally, the Lt. Governor visited a civic center in Ironwood as part of his Thriving Seniors tour to talk about rural communities and issues seniors face.

