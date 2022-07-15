Increase in humidity at the end of the weekend

Some areas this morning out west experienced some light showers and the rest of the day today has been mostly pleasant. Warmer air is slowly settling in with temperatures in some areas warmer compared to yesterday. Throughout the weekend humidity and temperatures will increase and with that some isolated showers are possible. For Monday temperatures will be hot and humid so be sure to plan ahead and stay hydrated Monday.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy; isolated showers possible in the afternoon

>Highs: Mid to High 70s closer to the lake; 80s inland

Sunday: Warming air; partly cloudy with isolated showers

>Highs: High 70s near lake; 80s inland

Monday: Sunny skies with isolated rain chances; hot and muggy

>Highs: Mid to High 80s throughout; Low 90s possible inland

Tuesday: Scattered rain and thunderstorms; humid air lingers

>Highs: Mid to High 80s

Wednesday: More rain and thundershowers throughout the day

>Highs: 70s

Thursday: Partly cloudy; isolated rain possible

>Highs: 70s

