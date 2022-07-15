Advertisement

Following cancellations, Viking Octantis cruise ship to dock in Portage Canal

The ship was originally scheduled to make two visits to the Copper Country in June before they were canceled due to inclement weather.
The Viking Octantis is pictured here transiting the Welland Canal, a key section of the St....
The Viking Octantis is pictured here transiting the Welland Canal, a key section of the St. Lawrence Seaway connecting Lake Ontario and Lake Erie, making it the largest passenger vessel to ever traverse the canal. For more information, visit www.viking.com.(PRNewswire)
By Vinny La Via
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 6:29 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Many in Houghton are hoping the weather stays fair, at least until July 27.

On this date, the Viking Octantis cruise ship plans to dock in the Portage Canal. The Octantis was originally set to visit Houghton on June 1 and June 29. However, due to inclement weather, each stop was canceled.

“During the first trip it was extremely windy and they actually scrubbed another stop right before us because of the weather,” Eric Waara, City of Houghton manager, said. “Then the second time, which was just a couple of weeks ago, we had the morning fog on the Portage.”

According to Waara, the 665-foot-long cruise ship is larger than many vessels that enter the Portage Canal.

“This particular ship presents a unique problem in the canal where it is too tall to fit under the lift bridge,” Waara noted. “We have ships and large watercraft come through all the time. The bridge goes up, they go under the bridge and they continue on their merry way.”

This issue alone makes it difficult to dock. Combined with poor weather and it becomes even tougher. Waara says the City of Houghton has identified other locations where the Octantis could dock. He added that the city is doing this to give the Octantis options in case the weather gets dicey.

“They could come in from the north entry of the Portage Canal,” Waara said. “They could use other places or locations within the canal where other ships that are actually longer than this one have turned around.”

Waara added that a ship much longer than the Octantis brings salt into Houghton every year to prepare for winter roads.

“We have given some suggestions and ideas based on what the salt boat does when it comes in the same way,” Waara emphasized.

According to Visit Keweenaw Executive Director Brad Barnett, many are patiently awaiting the ship’s arrival.

“We have a really passionate community that follows large ships that come into the Keweenaw Waterway,” Barnett pointed out. “They were really disappointed when it was canceled these past couple of times so I know people are very curious. Especially about the Octantis because it is such a beautiful ship.”

The plan is to ferry passengers inland from the Octantis once it docks. Waara added that the City of Houghton is awaiting Viking Cruises’ final docking plan.

