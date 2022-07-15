Advertisement

First-ever Ojibwa Marquette craft show happening this weekend

Ojibwa Casino logo
Ojibwa Casino logo(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 8:46 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHOCOLAY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - The Ojibwa Casino Marquette location is holding its first-ever craft show this weekend.

The casino says more than 30 vendors will be in attendance Friday and Saturday. The show is happening in the casino’s event center.

The show is open Friday from noon until 6:00 p.m. and Saturday from 9:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

While the water temperature is cool this season, it's still running above the long-term average.
Lake Superior average surface temperatures coldest in 25 years
A genealogist was able to determine the birth mother of “Baby Garnet.”
Mother arrested in 1997 ‘Baby Garnet’ Mackinac County cold case
Olivia Jo Huffman, 34-year-old Pickford Resident was arrested on charges related to meth.
TRIDENT investigation leads to meth arrest in Chippewa County
A park visitor was injured at the base of Miners Falls and was rescued by ranger and Superior...
Park Rangers urge caution, safety after rescue at Pictured Rocks
Jamie Zambon (Delta County Jail image)
Gladstone woman sentenced for embezzling from Escanaba restaurant

Latest News

The Marquette County Sheriff's Department
82-year-old Powell Township man safe after wandering away from home
Tara Laase-McKinney, Marquette DDA Executive Director
Marquette DDA names new executive director
Outside of Florence County Sheriff's Office
UPDATE: 1 killed, 3 injured in head-on Florence County crash
Fencing removed from around the Negaunee Cemetery
Negaunee City Council addresses concerns over cemetery fence removal