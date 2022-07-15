First-ever Ojibwa Marquette craft show happening this weekend

CHOCOLAY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - The Ojibwa Casino Marquette location is holding its first-ever craft show this weekend.

The casino says more than 30 vendors will be in attendance Friday and Saturday. The show is happening in the casino’s event center.

The show is open Friday from noon until 6:00 p.m. and Saturday from 9:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m.

